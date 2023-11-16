Christmas with the Claws Event Set for Saturday, December 9th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities will host their annual Christmas toy drive, Christmas with the Claws, on Saturday, December 9th from 10 am - 12 pm at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Santa will be at the ballpark for pictures, and his good friend Buster will be on hand too.

The event serves as a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army of Ocean County and their annual Holiday Toy Shop. Fans are asked to bring unwrapped toys or non-perishable food. Donors will receive a ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, set for Friday, April 5th.

"We're very excited to once again host our holiday toy drive with Buster and Santa," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities. "The BlueClaws family has always been immensely supportive of the Salvation Army and we are looking forward to a great event that supports those less fortunate here at the Jersey Shore."

"We are very excited to once again partner with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for this great holiday event," added Major Jeffery Bassett, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Ocean County Citadel. "Christmas With the Claws helps us to provide gifts & non-perishable food items, to a number of families in Ocean County"

There will also be a station set up where kids can write letters to Santa, which will be sent off to the North Pole in time for Christmas! Fans can also enjoy complimentary hot chocolate.

Finally, the Claws Cove will be open for holiday shopping with special sales and exclusive items and packages available only for those in attendance at the event.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

