"Adelaide BlueClaws" Set to Start Title Defense in Australian Season Opener

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball league launch their defense of the Claxton Shield this week with a roster that features eight members of the 2023 BlueClaws and has 2023 BlueClaws coach and former manager Chris Adamson leading the way.

The following members of the 2023 BlueClaws will represent Adelaide this season:

Pitchers

Mitch Neunborn - The Australia native signed with the Phillies this year and had a 3.38 ERA over 42.2 innings with the BlueClaws. On August 31st against Aberdeen, he threw five no-hit innings with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Cam Wynne - The right-hander from the University of Nebraska had a 2.55 ERA over 42.1 innings with the BlueClaws this year.

Position Players

Cade Fergus - The outfielder from George Washington University spent most of 2023 with Clearwater before a late-season promotion to the BlueClaws, where he stole four bases in 14 games.

Andrick Nava - The catcher from Venezuela spent the season with the BlueClaws, hitting three home runs and driving in 27 runs.

Anthony Quirion - Quirion, a Canadian that played collegiately at Lamar University, hit five home runs with the BlueClaws this year.

Kendall Simmons - The Georgia native hit .267 with 8 home runs and 37 RBIs in 50 games with Jersey Shore this year, including a two home run game on May 6th at Hickory.

Nick Ward - Ward began the year with the BlueClaws, hitting .270 with eight home runs and .392 on-base percentage before an August promotion to Double-A Reading.

Rixon Wingrove - The Australia native has been with Adelaide for six seasons. He hit 15 home runs and drove in 63 runs in 101 games with the BlueClaws this year before an August promotion to Double-A Reading. His 27 career home runs as a BlueClaw are tied for the third most in club history.

Good luck to Adelaide as they look for another championship!

