Blue Jays Wallop Threshers, Bohrofen Multi-HR Game

Clearwater, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays (51-59, 19-24) had no shortage of offensive production Wednesday night, beating the Clearwater Threshers (72-37, 28-16) 12-4 at BayCare Ballpark.

Dunedin jumped all over Clearwater starter RHP Jean Cabrera, scoring four runs on five hits in the top of the first inning. A triple by Nick Goodwin, coming in to score on a wild pitch opened the scoring. Then with two outs the lineup rallied with the next five DJays all reaching, capped off by an Edward Duran two-RBI single to give Dunedin an early 4-0 lead.

However, Cabrera would settle down over the next three innings, only issuing a walk over the next three innings to keep his team close. But the floodgates would open back up in the fifth. Goodwin would leadoff with a single, and Jace Bohrofen walked on a full count to put the first two men aboard. Then Roque Salinas singled to left, and Jordan Viars let the ball get under his glove and all the way to the wall. Both runners would come in to score, but Salinas would be out at the plate trying to come all the way around to score, giving Dunedin a 6-1 lead.

The Blue Jays lineup would keep plugging away, a double by Brennan Orf and a Bryce Arnold walk would knock Cabrera out of the game in favor of RHP Daniel Harper. Duran would reach on an error to keep the inning going, and Jaden Rudd would double in two more, both charged to Cabrera to give Dunedin an 8-1 lead before Clearwater could get out of the fifth.

With a comfortable lead, the Blue Jays would keep going. Bohrofen lead off the top of the sixth, crushing a delicious meatball 104.8 MPH off the bat for his fourth homer in five Single-A games, putting Dunedin up 9-1.

After showing off the power earlier in the game, Bohrofen stepped back in to lead off the eighth as well and did more of the same. The Blue Jays sixth round pick out of the University of Arkansas blasted another solo shot, now giving him five in five games with Dunedin, and a tie for the active team lead. Bohrofen continues to take the Florida State League by storm, giving Jays fans something to be extremely excited about.

Dunedin would tack a couple more on, one later in the eighth after Salinas tripled and scored on a wild pitch, and another in the ninth on Goodwin's second professional home run to make it 12-2. Clearwater would get a couple back in the bottom of the ninth, but the game was never in doubt as the Blue Jays would put a bow on a 12-4 victory.

With the win, Dunedin improves to 19-24 in the second half, dropping Clearwater to 28-16 while evening the series at a game apiece. The two teams run it back on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and live coverage beginning on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network at 6:15 p.m.

