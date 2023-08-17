Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Thursday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Thursday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Clover Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven-inning contests. There will be a 30-minute break between games.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange those tickets for any other game this season.

