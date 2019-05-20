Blue Jays Sweep Mets in Doubleheader

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays swept the St. Lucie Mets in a doubleheader on Monday at First Data Field.

The Blue Jays rallied from down two runs in the last inning to win the first game 5-2. The Jays then shut out the Mets 2-0 in game 2.

The Mets dropped to 3-7 in doubleheader games this season.

In game 1, Mets starter Dedniel Nunez flirted with a no-hitter before disaster struck in the last inning. Nunez was pitching with a 2-0 lead with five outs remaining for a no-hitter when Jesus Navarro chopped a ball high off the plate that dribbled 40 feet fair down the third base line for the Blue Jays first hit.

Nunez pitched around that infield hit and took a 2-0 lead to the top of the seventh. Cullen Large started the frame with a double that chased Nunez from the game. Reliever Blake Taylor came in and surrendered four hits and four runs (one earned) as the Blue Jays rallied for five runs and a 5-2 lead.

Demi Orimoloye tied the game with RBI infield single. Kevin Vicuna followed with a go-ahead RBI double to make it 3-2. An RBI ground out by Navarro and a RBI single by Large completed the scoring for Dunedin.

Nunez took a no-decision. He was charged with one run on two hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

The Mets scored both of their runs on RBI sac flies by Quinn Brodey.

Jeremy Vasquez went 2 for 3 with a triple, double and a run.

Blue Jays starter Joey Murray limited the Mets to two runs over five innings. Gage Burland got the win by pitching a scoreless sixth. Brad Wilson picked up his second save with a perfect bottom of the seventh.

In game 2, Blue Jays starter Turner Larkins stymied the Mets for six innings. He scattered four singles, walked one and struck out five.

Dany Jimenez worked around a strikeout wild pitch in the seventh to lock down his third save.

Vicuna got the Jays on the board with a RBI sac fly in the fourth inning. Samad Taylor followed that with a run-scoring double.

Kyle Wilson took a tough luck loss for the Mets. He put together a quality start, holding Dunedin to two runs on four hits in 6.2 innings.

Carlos Cortes had half of the Mets hits. He went 2 for 3 with a double.

The Mets (22-21) and Blue Jays (25-18) will play a regular nine inning game on Tuesday. First pitch at First Data Field is set for 6:30 p.m.

