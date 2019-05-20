'Tugas, Threshers Split Twinbill in Front of 3,291

May 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - CF Stuart Fairchild's home run proved to be the difference for Daytona in game one, while a wild pitch was the deciding factor in game two. The Daytona Tortugas took the lid-lifter, 4-3, and the Clearwater Threshers nabbed the nightcap, 4-3, in front of 3,291 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Monday night.

The first contest started with a flourish for Daytona (24-20). After 3B Jonathan India (1-3, R, SO) reached on a two-out single in the opening frame, DH Hendrik Clementina (1-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) ripped a deep drive down the left-field line. The towering blast hooked around the foul pole for a two-run home run - his fourth - to put the Tortugas ahead, 2-0.

RF Jhailyn Ortiz (2-3, 2 R, HR, RBI) hit a solo shot - his fifth - off the manual scoreboard in left in the second, Clearwater (21-23) tied it in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to right by DH Jake Scheiner (0-2, RBI).

Even at two, the 'Tugas regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring double over the third-base bag by SS José Garcia (1-3, 2B, RBI, SO). The Threshers managed to even it at three quickly, as 3B Alec Bohm (1-3, R, HR, RBI, SO) smashed a one-out solo blast to left - his third - in the top of the sixth.

Fairchild (3-3, R, 2B, HR, RBI) made sure it did not stay even long. The 23-year-old whacked a 3-1 pitch that flew over the wall to the left of dead center for a go-ahead home run. The one-run dinger - his second of 2019 - put Daytona back ahead, 4-3.

RHP Julio Pinto (1.0 IP, H) entered to try and close out the contest in the seventh. A single and a throwing error put the tying run at third with one out, but the right-hander got a pair of ground balls to end the game and secure the win.

LHP Packy Naughton (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 SO) tossed a quality start for Daytona, earning his fifth win of the season. It was a complete game for Clearwater's RHP Colton Eastman (6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 8 SO), however, the former Cal State Fullerton start suffered his second defeat. Pinto earned his first Florida State League save by recording the final three outs.

Things looked promising for the 'Tugas in game two, as well. SS José Garcia (3-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) hit the second pitch of the bottom of the first off the batter's eye in dead center for a solo home run. The bomb - his third of the season - put Daytona ahead early, 1-0.

The Tortugas would extend their lead with single runs in the third and fourth. In the third, Garcia doubled and moved to third on a ground out before crossing the dish on a sacrifice fly to center by C Hendrik Clementina (0-3, RBI). Daytona made it 3-0 in the fourth, as LF Lorenzo Cedrola (2-3, R, 2B) reached on a single and an error, scooted to third on a ground out, and came home on a knock to center from Garcia.

Clearwater would have the last laugh, though. 1B Alec Bohm (1-4, RBI, SO) got the visitor's on the board in the fifth on a run-producing ground out to first. An inning later, the Threshers tied the game at three on a two-run, two-out single to center by 2B Dalton Guthrie (1-3, 2 RBI, SO).

In the seventh, the Threshers took the lead for good. LF Matt Vierling (2-3, R, 3B, BB, SO) whipped a one-out triple into left-center and tallied the go-ahead run on a two-out wild pitch, putting Clearwater up for the first time during the twinbill, 4-3.

Making his FSL debut, RHP Tyler Carr (2.1 IP, 3 H) did not allow a run over 2.1 innings to earn his first win. LHP Jonathan Hennigan (1.0 IP, 2 SO) tossed a perfect seventh for the Threshers, earning his league-leading seventh save. Daytona's RHP John Ghyzel (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 SO) yielded the deciding run in the seventh and was saddled with his first defeat.

It was a no-decision for RHP Wendolyn Bautista (4.0+ IP, 5 H, R, ER, 6 SO), who returned to Daytona earlier in the day from Double-A Chattanooga. RHP Luis Ramírez (3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO) picked a no-decision for Clearwater, too.

RHP Austin Orewiler (1-4, 4.19 ERA) is expected to take the ball for the Tortugas on Tuesday night, as they look to earn their fifth win in six games at home. The Threshers have not yet named a starter for tomorrow's affair.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tuesday evening's contest can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

