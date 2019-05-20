Giancarlo Stanton Scheduled to Join Tarpons on Rehab Assignment

Tampa, Fla.- The New York Yankees have announced that OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton is scheduled to begin a rehabilitati on assignment with the Tampa Tarpons on Monday, May 20th. Tampa will host the Florida Fire Frogs, with the first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m.

Stanton, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 1 with a left biceps strain. The Panorama, California native was 2-for-8 with seven walks, four strikeouts and a run scored in three games with New York prior to being sidelined.

Originally selected in the second round by the Florida Marlins in 2007, Stanton formerly played in the Florida State League in 2009, batting .294 with 12 HR and 39 RBI in 50 games with the Single-A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads.

This will be the fourth time Stanton will appear on a rehab assignment in the FSL, having played with Jupiter on assignments in 2012 (4G), 2013 (5G) and 2015 (1G).

To purchase tickets, fans can visit the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office or visit TarponsBaseball.com. Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

