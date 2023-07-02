Blue Jays Clip Mets 2-1 in 11 Innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets suffered a frustrating 2-1 loss in 11 innings against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Clover Park.

The Blue Jays scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th when Rikelbin De Castro scored from third base on a wild pitch from Luis A. Rodriguez with one out.

The Mets put the tying run on third base and the winning run on first base with no outs in the bottom of the 11th innings when Luis Castillo hit a leadoff single. Dunedin reliever Grayson Thurman got a shallow fly out from Kevin Villavicencio and a strikeout from Jefrey De Los Santos. With two outs and the game hanging in the balance, Wilfredo Lara crushed a ball to deep right-center field that was flagged down by Roque Salinas on the middle of the warning track to end the game. Salinas entered as a defensive substitution to start the inning.

Neither team scored in the top of the 10th. The Blue Jays had runners on second and third with no outs but Mets reliever Bailey Reid struck out two batters and got a fly out to keep the game tied 1-1.

The Mets had the winning run placed on second base in the bottom of the 10th. A Scott Ota ground out moved the winning run to third base but Thurman got Dyron Campos to pop out and Fernando Villalobos to ground out to keep the game going.

The Mets fell to 1-2 in extra inning games this season. All three have come at Clover Park.

Mets starter Felipe De La Cruz was excellent over 6.0 innings. He allowed one run on four hits. He walked one and struck out eight. The only run De La Cruz gave up came in the second inning when Abiezel Ramirez tripled with one out and scored on a wild pitch.

The Mets scored their only run in the sixth inning. Villavicencio walked with one out, stole second, stole third and then scored on a two-out single by Lara.

Lara went 1 for 5. The single extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Five Blue Jays pitchers held the Mets to four hits.

Jimmy Loper pitched 3.0 perfect innings behind De La Cruz to help get the game to extra innings. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced.

The four Mets pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and just one walk.

The Mets have lost four of five in the six-game series. It's their first losing series since they dropped four of six from Palm Beach from June 13-18.

The Mets (2-5, 26-46) and Blue Jays (5-3, 37-37) meet in the series finale at Clover Park on Monday at 6:10 p.m. The biggest and best Independence Day fireworks show on the Treasure Coast will commence immediately upon conclusion of the game. Tickets are still available in person at the Clover Park box office and on stluciemets.com.

