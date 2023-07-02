Palm Beach Bounces Back in Dominant Win

The Palm Beach Cardinals had a dominant win over the Jupiter Hammerheads, outscoring them 9-1.

Pitching was outstanding for the Cardinals all day. Starter Hancel Rincon tossed seven scoreless innings. The Dominican got off to a rough start, walking two and allowing a hit to load the bases before recording the first out of the game. Rincon would get out of that jam unscathed, and only allowed three more hits on the day, with no walks. The righty continued his struggle to get strikeouts, only striking out two batters. Joseph King closed off the last two innings. The Californian struck out three and allowed one run on his lone hit allowed, a leadoff homer to start the ninth inning.

The offense was much improved from the start of the series. Won-Bin Cho had two hits and two runs scored. Chris Rotondo had two hits, including a two-RBI double, and scored twice. Leonardo Bernal recorded a single and a double with two RBIs and a run scored. Joshua Baez found his way aboard again, recording a double and an RBI to go along with two runs scored. Adanson Cruz ad Brandon Hernandez each recorded three hits on the day, with Cruz driving in three runs and Hernandez scoring twice. As a team, the offense was better with runners in scoring position, going 7-20, but left ten runners on base, including at least one every inning.

The Cardinals and Hammerheads will play their series finale on July 3rd at 6:00 pm. It will be the first day of Mega Bash at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, with tons of fourth of July fun and postgame fireworks. Get tickets here.

