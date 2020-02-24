Blue Jays Add Former World Series Champ in Rzepczynski

February 24, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Toronto Blue Jays today announced the signing of LHP Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.The reliever was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Jays and made his Major League debut with Toronto in 2009. Rzepczynski

The Toronto Blue Jays today announced the signing of LHP Marc Rzepczynski to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

The reliever was originally drafted in the 5th round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Jays and made his Major League debut with Toronto in 2009. Rzepczynski made 68 total appearances, including 23 starts with the Jays where he was 8-11. He has made 506 total appearances in the Big Leagues.

Rzepczynski spent last season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, going 2-4 over 45 appearances for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League. He has made one stop in the International League with six outings for the Columbus Clippers in 2018.

He was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals World Series championship in 2011, making four appearances against the Texas Rangers in the World Series. Rzepczynski also saw postseason action with the Cleveland Indians and Washington Nationals.

The lefty was apart of a trade in 2011 with the Cardinals, along with former Bisons pitcher Edwin Jackson in exchange for four players that included ex-Bisons left Brian Tallet.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.