Louisville Slugger Field Receives Fields of Excellence Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced that Louisville Slugger Field has been named a recipient of the Pioneer Athletics' 2019 Fields of Excellence® award. The Bats are one of just three teams in all Minor League Baseball to win this award for the 2019 season.

The Fields of Excellence award honors outstanding efforts in field maintenance for an athletic organization each year. Of all the applicants for the 2019 calendar year, just 87 fields in the U.S. were selected as winners of this year's award.

Louisville Slugger Field is also the lone field in the International League to be selected as a 2019 Fields of Excellence award winner. The only other two facilities in the minors to win this award were the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes in the Pacific Coast League and Single-A Great Lakes Loons in the Midwest League.

In addition, Bats grounds crew member Tod Shafer was named to Pioneer Athletics' inaugural class of "Pioneers in the Field." Shafer has worked as a member of the Bats' grounds crew since 2013 and will be showcased by Pioneer Athletics for furthering the industry of sports turf maintenance.

Today's announcement marks the second award of the offseason for the Bats' home facility, as Louisville Slugger Field was also named the Sports Turf Managers Association's (STMA) Fields Of the Year on Nov. 19. As part of this recognition, Louisville Slugger Field will be featured in a 2020 issue of SportsTurf Magazine.

here for the full release regarding the STMA award.

Louisville Slugger Field is currently maintained by Director of Field Operations Aaron Fink, Field Operations Manager Keith Fandel and a team of game-day staff, including Shafer.

