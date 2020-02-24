Tides to Host Three Office Nights in 2020

February 24, 2020 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





The Norfolk Tides today announced that three actors from The Office will make appearances at Harbor Park during the 2020 season.

Brian Baumgartner - who played lovable accountant Kevin Malone - will be at Harbor Park on Tuesday, June 9th, presented by National Roofing Corporation.

Creed Bratton - who played a fictionalized version of himself on the show - will make an appearance on Thursday, July 16th

Andy Buckley - who portrayed Dunder Mifflin CFO David Wallace - will be at Harbor Park on Thursday, August 27th.

The Tides will celebrate all things The Office during those three nights, with first pitch each game set for 7:05 pm. Each night, fans will have four different opportunities to meet the actors and get their photos taken together on the concourse:

During each appearance, there will be a special VIP PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE event from 5-6 pm in the suite level of Harbor Park. This 50-person exclusive event will include a box seat ticket, all-you-can-eat food in the suite area from 5-6 pm, and photo and autograph opportunities with the actor. The actor will meet and greet the VIP guests from 5-6 pm, while the suite will be available for Party Planning Committee guests to enjoy throughout the remainder of the evening. Party Planning Committee guests can also sit in their box seats throughout the game if they choose to do so. Each individual Party Planning Committee Package is $85, and fans can purchase a VIP bundle that includes all three nights for $225.

There will be an EXPRESS PHOTO PASS available each night that will move fans into a faster line to get their photos taken with the actor on the concourse. The Express Photo Pass will include a box seat ticket and a voucher for a special Office-Themed food item at each night's game. There is a limit of 30 Express Photo Passes available for each date, with an individual Express Photo Pass available for $45. An Express Photo Pass bundle that includes all three games is available for $120. The special food item for each night will be:

June 9th (Kevin Malone) - Ballpark Chili Dog (we won't drop the pot of chili on the concourse we promise)

July 16th (Creed Bratton) - Dirt Sundae with gummy worms (Creed's got a good worm guy)

August 27th (David Wallace) - Cheese Platter (we heard that's the best way to impress the CFO)

Fans can pay $30 for a PHOTO VOUCHER TICKET that includes a box seat ticket and a guaranteed spot in line to get their photo taken with the actor. These Photo Voucher Tickets will be limited to 150 for each game night, and must be purchased in advance. A Photo Voucher Ticket bundle for all three games is available for $75.

Fans can pay $15 to get their photo taken with the actor on gameday. The Harbor Park concourse is expected to be very busy these nights, and every effort will be made to get as many fans through the photo line as possible. However, the Tides cannot guarantee that every fan in attendance will get their photo taken with the actor. Fans will only be charged the $15 that night if they get their photo taken.

Office Night bundle packages are currently available by calling 757-622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115. Individual Office Night packages and game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2nd at 10 am, and can be purchased online or at the Harbor Park box office. Promotion game dates are subject to change.

Season tickets and group opportunities are currently available for the 2020 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

