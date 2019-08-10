Blue Crabs Dub Extra Inning Thriller

New Britain, CT - In the 97th game of the season, Southern Maryland played their third extra inning game this evening. Two of the teams' three extra-inning games have been against New Britain, in New Britain. Additionally four of our five double headers have been against the Bees. Tonight proved to be a first however, as it was the Blue Crabs' first extra inning win of the season, coming in a 9-8 thriller.

Kent Blackstone blasted a solo shot to lead off the contest, his third bomb on the year and his first leadoff homer.

The Bees plated a pair in the bottom of the first when Mike Carp and Ryan Jackson drove in a run each to put the Bees up 2-1.

The Bees put up two in the fifth and another in the sixth, and then Jon Griffin brought in yet another run. Tony Thomas was inches from tacking on an insurance run, but was gunned down by Jackson at home, leaving Southern Maryland on top 6-5.

As the contest rolled on, nine innings of play simply wasn't enough.

After a scoreless tenth, Edwin Garcia drove in a run in the top of the eleventh, but the Bees' Jason Rogers drove one in the bottom of the inning.

Dean Green struck back immediately, pounding a double to center to score Joe Benson, giving the Blue Crabs a 9-8 lead.

Mat Latos (W, 3-4) shut it down in the final three innings. Despite a runner starting each extra inning on second base per the Atlantic League/MLB rule changes, Latos shut it down for three innings allowing just one run to score. He matched a season high in innings pitched, doing so for the first time since he tossed three scoreless against the Bees back on June 19th.

Southern Maryland secured a win in a thriller and gained a game on the York Revolution in a 9-8 victory.

The Blue Crabs will return home Monday August 12th for the series opener of a four game set with the Sugar Land Skeeters, and a 6:35 p.m first pitch.

