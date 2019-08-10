Blue Crabs Claw Bees In Back And Forth 12 Inning Affair

(New Britain, CT) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (15-13, 40-57) defeated the New Britain Bees (10-17, 45-51) 9-8 in 12 innings at New Britain Stadium on Saturday evening to even up the three-game weekend series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke registered a no-decision in the ballgame, surrendering six runs on ten hits (two home runs) in six innings on the mound, walking two and striking out four. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Tommy Thorpe also did not factor in the game's final outcome after allowing five runs (four earned runs) on nine hits across four and two-thirds innings pitched, walking four while striking out five.

Southern Maryland jumped out in front 1-0 when Kent Blackstone launched a solo home run to right field on the second pitch of the night thrown by Burke. New Britain went ahead 2-1 in the last of the first by way of an RBI double off the bat of Mike Carp and a two-out run-scoring base knock produced by Ryan Jackson. The Bees tied the game at five in the middle of the fifth as Jackson and Ozzie Martinez registered consecutive RBI two-base hits. Trailing 6-5 in the middle of the sixth, the boys from the Hardware City knotted the game once again when Jason Rogers came down the line from third base after Blackstone committed a fielding error on a ground ball hit by Jonathan Galvez. Down 7-6 in the bottom of the eighth, New Britain fought back to tie the score thanks to a sacrifice fly by Rogers that allowed Darren Ford to cross the plate after he began the rally with a leadoff walk and later proceeded to steal his third base of the contest, a single-game season-best and his team-leading 28th bag swiped on the campaign. The comeback kids were at it again in the 11th as the Bees evened up the marathon at eight with the duo of Rogers and Ford at it once again as New Britain's power-hitting infielder drove in his speedy teammate with a hit and run single to the vacated right side of the infield. The Blue Crabs got the last laugh in the top of the 12th versus losing pitcher Jim Fuller (4-2) when Dean Green doubled to the opposite-field in left center which scored Joe Benson with the winning run for Mat Latos (3-4) who gave up just an unearned run in three innings of relief in a game that saw a combined total of 11 ties and lead changes. Ford, Carp, Jackson, Martinez, and Rando Moreno each had a pair of hits in defeat.

The Bees conclude their series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at New Britain Stadium on Sunday, August 11th. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It will be a YMCA Family Fun Day in the Hardware City! Prior to the game, fans will be invited onto the field for an autograph session with the Bees! After the game, kids can take the field and run the bases! All Bees Kids Club members can attend the game for FREE! Be sure to sign your child up to be a member of the Bees Kids Club. It's the coolest club around, and is FREE TO JOIN! Plus, everyone will have the chance to purchase a YMCA Family Four Pack for just $44, which includes four Field Box Tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips, and four soft drinks!

