Blue Crabs Add Hitting Coach Ray Ortega to Coaching Staff

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the team's final addition to their 2021 coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon, Hitting Coach Ray Ortega.

Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn will bring back his Bench Coach, Joe Walsh, and his Pitching Coach/Player Daryl Thompson for the 2021 season. Cliburn's only adjustment to his staff is the newcomer, Ray Ortega. The Hitting Coach comes to Southern Maryland from the San Francisco Giants organization.

Ortega played in the Frontier League, the American Association, and the United Shore Professional Baseball League before beginning his coaching career. Ortega was a shooting star in the USPBL, quickly ascending from a player to an Assistant Manager to the USPBL's Scouting Advisor.

Following the 2018 season, Ortega joined the San Francisco Giants organization, serving as the Bullpen Coach for the Giants' Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. Ortega joins the Blue Crabs coaching staff as an established coaching mind that knows how to succeed in MLB Partner Leagues.

"Stan Cliburn is notorious for assembling elite coaching staffs. Our coaching staff this season gives us a great shot at a championship run, " said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

