MLB Veteran and 2019 ALPB Champion Vin Mazzaro Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher with Major League experience Vin Mazzaro. The 2019 Atlantic League champion begins his second season with the Ducks and 16th season of professional baseball.

"Vin did an outstanding job for us as a starting pitcher during our run to the championship in 2019," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are thrilled to have him back in the rotation as we look to defend the title."

Mazzaro made 39 appearances (10 starts) with the Ducks during the 2019 season. He went 11-4 with a 3.61 ERA and 84 strikeouts to 27 walks over 92.1 innings of work. After beginning the season in the bullpen, he moved to the starting rotation on July 24. From that point forward, the New Jersey native went 8-0 with a 2.15 ERA and 57 strikeouts to 15 walks over 58.2 innings. He was named the Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Month for September after going 3-0 and pitching 18.2 scoreless innings. In the postseason, Mazzaro won all three starts he made, yielding just six runs (four earned) over 20.1 innings, good for a 1.77 ERA.

The 34-year-old has eight seasons of Major League experience, spending time with the Oakland Athletics (2009-10), Kansas City Royals (2011-12), Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-14), Miami Marlins (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016). In 140 games (45 starts), he has accrued a 24-23 record with a 4.79 ERA, one save and 233 strikeouts over 383 innings pitched. In 2008 with the Midland RockHounds (AA, Athletics), he was named the MiLB Double-A Most Spectacular Pitcher, the MiLB.com Double-A Starting Pitcher of the Year, the Texas League Pitcher of the Year, a Baseball America Double-A All-Star, and a Texas League Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star. Mazzaro was originally selected by the Athletics in the third round of the 2005 amateur draft.

"After being off for an entire season, I'm definitely ready to get back on the field and play for the Ducks," said Mazzaro. "I really missed playing and being with the team. I can't wait to get back out there this season and defend our title."

