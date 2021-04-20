High Point Rockers Sign '14 World Series Champ Perez

(High Point Rockers) Juan Perez batting for the Iowa Cubs(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Juan Perez, a Major League veteran who helped the San Francisco Giants win the 2014 World Series, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2021 season.

Perez, 34, was a key member of the Giants' World Series win over the Kansas City Royals in 2014. He collected three hits in the World Series including a single and a sacrifice fly in a Game 4 win and a pinch-hit two-run double in a 5-0 win in Game 5. He started and singled in Game 7 as the Giants beat the Royals four games to three.

"Juan has played baseball all over the world and he's been doing it a long time with a lot of success," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "He's got a World Series ring and he's a bonafide centerfielder who will help us a great deal in the outfield and give us a chance to win every day."

Perez is the third member of the Rockers' 2021 roster to have World Series experience. Infielder Michael Martinez played with the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series and Steve Carp was a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

Perez was born in Santiago, Dominican Republic and played high school baseball at DeWitt Clinton High School in The Bronx, N.Y. and college baseball at Western Oklahoma State. Perez has spent 12 years in professional baseball. Along with his time with the Giants, he has played in the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers organizations as well as accumulating playing time internationally in the Dominican Republic and Mexican professional leagues. Perez is a .277 career hitter with over 1,500 professional games under his belt. He has 212 career stolen bases and his next professional home run will be the 100th of his career.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

