Blue Bombers Unveil Signings

December 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive backs Russell Dandy and Patrick Rogers Dandy (6-0, 170, Eastern Illinois; born: April 28, 2000, in Hinesville, GA.) is back with the Bombers after spending time on the practice roster and attending training camp this past season.

Dandy started his collegiate career with Butte College (2018-2019), where he would make 25 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, three knockdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games.

Following a transfer to Eastern Illinois (2021-2023), Dandy achieved 61 solo tackles, 13 assists, 3.5 tackle-for-losses, three interceptions, 24 knockdowns, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 25 games (24 starts). In his final year (2023), Dandy was selected to the First Team All-Big South Conference and led the FCS in passes defended with 19 knockdowns and one interception. Dandy attended the New York Jets rookie minicamp after being unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rogers (5-11, 190, Central Washington University; born: June 30, 1999, in Tacoma, WA.) re-signs with the Bombers after attending this year's training camp.

Rogers was a First Team Defence American Football Coaches Association All-American in 2022 and an Honorable Mention Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-American. He was named to the First Team All-Lone Star Conference after the 2023 season.

Rogers appeared in 46 games for the Wildcats during his collegiate career (2018-23) registering 110 defensive tackles, 65 assists, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocks and seven interceptions - including two for touchdowns.

