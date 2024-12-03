Alouettes Sign Najee Murray for the 2025 Season

December 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has reached an agreement with American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2025 season.

Murray (5'8", 194 lbs.) had an excellent season in 2024 after his previous year was cut short due to an injury. In 11 games, the Steubenville, OH native recorded 44 defensive tackles. He also registered an interception in the East Final.

In 2023, before his injury, the 30-year-old had accumulated 33 defensive tackles, one interception, and recovered a fumble.

The Kent State alum began his career with the Alouettes in 2018. The 2025 season will mark his seventh year with the team.

"Najee worked hard last winter to come back strong this year," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "He had an excellent season with us in 2024, and we are happy that he is returning to the team. He is a role model for our young players, both on and off the field. He is a very important piece of our defense."

