Blue Bombers Re-Sign Kicker Sergio Castillo

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has re-signed veteran kicker Sergio Castillo to a one-year contract.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February of 2025.

Castillo (5-9, 197; West Texas A&M; born: November 1, 1990, in La Joya, TX) returns to the club after serving as the club's placekicker since 2023.

The 34-year-old is in his third stint with the Blue Bombers where he began his Canadian Football League career in 2015 and returning in 2021 via trade. He then signed in Edmonton in 2022 before rejoining the club in 2023 as a free agent.

Castillo was named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for a second consecutive season in 2024 after connecting on 79.7 percent of his field goals (51-of-64), and hitting on 38-of-39 converts.

His 51 successful field goals - third highest in Blue Bombers history -- came from an average distance of 37.1 yards and the average attempt from 39.2 yards - both league-highs. He also established a new CFL record with 11 field goals of 50 yards or more, including two makes from 60 yard - breaking the previous team record of 58, first set by Bernie Ruoff in 1975 and tied by Justin Medlock in 2016.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.