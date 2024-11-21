Kicker Jose Maltos Sign 2-Year Deal with Alouettes

November 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that the team has signed Global kicker Jose Maltos to a two-year contract that will keep him in Montreal through 2026.

Maltos (5'10", 221 lbs.) was in uniform for 14 regular season games, as he replaced an injured David Côté. The Mexican kicker successfully made 33 of his 36 field goal attempts. His success rate of 91.7% was good for the third spot in the CFL. He also had a streak of 20 consecutive field goals during the season.

He also registered 2880 yards on 45 kickoffs.

In 2023, he played two games with the Alouettes. The 33-year-old was selected by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2019 CFL-LFA Draft. In 2013, he took part in the New Orleans Saints training camp.

"Jose went from the practice squad to a regular player in the middle of the season," says Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. "He delivered every time he was called upon, and he did so with unwavering consistency. Pressure seems to motivate him. He deserves all the success he's had."

The 2025 season will be Maltos' third in Montreal. He began his CFL career wearing the REDBLACKS jersey in Ottawa in 2019 and 2022.

