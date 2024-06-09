Blue Bombers Add Two

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has added National fullback/linebacker Bailey Feltmate and American linebacker Tony Jones to the practice roster.

Feltmate (6-2, 240, Acadia; born: January 22, 1998, in Moncton, NB) joins the Bombers after being a late-camp release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Feltmate appeared in 31 games from 2016 to 2020 at Acadia before being selected in the second round, 17th overall by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 2020 CFL Draft. He spent the past three CFL seasons (2021-2023) with the Tiger-Cats, recording 35 special teams tackles and four defensive tackles in 43 games.

Jones (6-2, 235, Texas Tech; born: August 5, 1995, in Casselberry, FL) signs with the Bombers after a release from the Edmonton Elks. Jones has 20 games of CFL experience, including dressing for all 18 games with the Elks in 2023, starting in five of them. He recorded 41 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and one sack last season.

Jones had a four-year collegiate career split between Butler Community College (NJCAA) (2015-2016) and Texas Tech (2017-2018). Jones appeared in 24 Division 1 games, starting in five of them, recording one interception, 77 total tackles, 14 tackle-for-losses, three knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, and eight sacks.

Jones saw action in the Indoor Football League (IFL) for the Iowa Barnstormers (2021), ending the season on the First team All-IFL, All-Rookie Team, and was awarded Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The team has also released American Jeremiah Gemmel from the practice roster.

