Edmonton Signs FB Bruno Lagace

June 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Bruno Lagace (FB) to the practice roster, the club announced Sunday.

Lagace returns to Edmonton after being released by the Elks on June 1. The native of Quebec appeared in the team's two preseason games against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions.

Lagace was drafted by the Green and Gold in the seventh round of the 2023 CFL Draft. He would return to the Montreal Carabins for the 2023 season, where he won the 58th Vanier Cup and was named a RSEQ Defensive All-Star.

The Elks return to practice on Monday in preparation for their Week 2 match-up with the Montreal Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday (7:00 p.m. MT kickoff).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED

Bruno Lagacé | NAT | DB | 5'11 | 195 LBS | 1998-05-17 | Boucherville, QC | Montreal

