Bloomington Bison to Announce NHL Affiliate

May 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, IL - As the Bloomington Bison prepare for the puck to drop on the upcoming hockey season the team is excited to announce its National Hockey League (NHL) affiliation. The partnership will be revealed at an event scheduled for 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The announcement is set to take place at Grossinger Motors Arena and promises to be a moment of celebration for fans, players, and stakeholders alike. Attendees will hear from key representatives with the Bison Organization and the City of Bloomington and will have the chance to meet with an NHL celebrity from the soon-to-be-announced affiliate. The team will also take this chance to introduce the new Bison coach. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone will have the chance to learn more about how to get involved or obtain tickets for the Bison's inaugural season.

"We're beyond excited to unveil this partnership with our NHL affiliate," said Jim Hallett, Chairman of Hallett Sports, and the Bloomington Bison. "This collaboration represents a tremendous opportunity for us to further elevate the caliber of hockey in the community and provide our players with unparalleled resources and support."

This occasion will mark a milestone for the Bison franchise, as it solidifies its position within the hockey landscape and opens new avenues for growth and development.

"With this new partnership, the Bison organization is poised to reach even greater heights," said Bloomington Mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe. "The team will continue to make a positive impact on the City and within the hockey world."

Members of the media, fans, and supporters are invited to join the Bloomington Bison on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Grossinger Motors Arena for this historic announcement.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.