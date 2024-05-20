Walleye Weekly No. 32: May 20, 2024

Regular Season Record: 48-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Playoff Losses

May 17 vs Kansas City (3-2 Loss)

May 18 vs Kansas City (5-1 Loss)

ROUND THREE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 20 vs. Kansas City (7:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 24 at Kansas City (8:05 p.m. ET Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 25 at Kansas City (IF NECESSARY) (8:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 27 at Kansas City (IF NECESSARY) (5:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 29 at Kansas City (IF NECESSARY) (8:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Can't win 'em all: The Toledo Walleye took two losses to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday (3-2) and Saturday (5-1) to fall behind Kansas City 0-2 in the Western Conference Finals. The loss on Friday marked the first Walleye loss since March 13th at South Carolina. The Walleye winning streak was snapped at 22 consecutive wins, a new ECHL record for regular season and playoffs combined.

The Hawk: Forward Brandon Hawkins led the ECHL with 93 points in the regular season, as well as posting the first 40-goal season in Walleye history. Hawkins has continued the torrid scoring, tallying twelve points (6G, 6A) in the Kelly Cup playoffs. Hawkins buried the overtime game-winner in game one of the series, for the second series in a row. Hawkins continued his record setting 2023-24 by burying the first goal of the night on Friday, his 29th Kelly Cup playoff goal as a Walleye, moving him past A.J. Jenks for the Walleye most all-time.

Super Sawchuk: Forward Riley Sawchuk did something no other Fish had done this year last Wednesday. Sawchuk collected five points, tying the Walleye record for most points in a playoff game (Brandon Hawkins, 5/5/23 vs. Cincinnati) Sawchuk had a stifling rookie season with 52 points (25G, 27A) and has added another twelve points (8G, 4A) in the Kelly Cup playoffs thus far. Sawchuk landed five goals over a four-game goal streak snapped in Saturday's loss.

Money Mitch: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski is riding a seven-game point streak with nine points (3G, 6A) to begin his Kelly Cup playoff run. Lewandowski had a spectacular rookie season, scoring 54 points (14G, 40A) in 57 games before moonlighting with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to finish the regular season, scoring three points (1G, 2A) in six games.

Scorin' Sammy: Forward Sam Craggs had a stellar breakout season with 56 points (28G, 28A) in 70 games, good enough for third on the Fish this season. Craggs breakout has continued into the Kelly Cup playoffs, as he has 11 points (6G, 5A) in ten games.

The showdown: The Toledo Walleye will look to take game three at home then head to the Midwest looking to take three out of four on road ice. Games three (Monday) and four (Friday) are guaranteed by the Walleye would have to win to force a game five (Saturday).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Orrin Centazzo (0G, 2A)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (0-1-0, 3.09 GAA, .864 SVP)

