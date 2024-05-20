ECHL Transactions - May 20
May 20, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 20, 2024:
Kansas City:
Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve
Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve
