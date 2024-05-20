ECHL Transactions - May 20

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 20, 2024:

Kansas City:

Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve

Add Nolan Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve

