Blanco, Cuban National Team Blank Boulders

June 25, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Rockland Boulders (17-17) dropped the opener of their international series to the Cuban National Team (5-5) 3-0. The Cuban National Team scored two runs in the first and another in the sixth to build a solid lead.

The Boulders couldn't get anything going against Cuban starter Lazaro Blanco. Blanco allowed only two hits over 6.2 shutout innings to pick up the victory.

Rockland will continue its series with the Cuban National Team tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park. Former New York Yankees' legend Luis Sojo is scheduled to appear at the game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.