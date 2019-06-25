Guerrero's Hot Stretch Nets Batter of the Week Honors

Thornhill, Ontario - New Jersey Jackals 3B/SS Emilio Guerrero is the Can-Am League's Batter of the Week for the week of June 17-23, as selected by PointStreak, the league's official statistician.

In six games, Guerrero went 10-for-20 (.500) with one home run, two triples, one double and 11 RBI, helping the Jackals to a 4-2 week. In Sunday's game against the Shikoku Island League All-Stars, the native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, was 4-for-5 with a pair of triples and six RBI; two nights earlier against Shikoku Island, he was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

In his first season in independent baseball, Guerrero is currently hitting .261 with 23 RBI and six doubles. After not playing in 2018, he had spent the previous seven seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, reaching as high as Double-A.

