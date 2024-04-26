Blame It on the Rain: C's Washed out Again

April 26, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Heavy rains overnight and more inclement weather in the forecast have washed out Friday's doubleheader between the Canadians and Spokane [Rockies], the second consecutive day Mother Nature has made her presence felt on Ontario Street. A doubleheader has been scheduled for tomorrow, with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m. and game two to begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Coverage will be available across the RE/MAX Canadians Broadcast Network - Sportsnet 650 (radio) and Bally Live (MiLB TV).

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's originally scheduled game can redeem their rainout vouchers online through their My C's Tickets accounts or through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability.

For more information, please contact the Box Office at 604-872-5232, stop by in person at The Nat or head online to CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.