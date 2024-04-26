AquaSox Hop Away Late to Beat Dust Devils

The Tri-City Dust Devils (6-12) could not muster a second straight comeback Thursday night, with the Everett AquaSox (6-12) finding big two-out hits on the way to a 6-2 win at Gesa Stadium that gave the visitors a two-games-to-one series lead.

The two teams started out in another close game, Tri-City scoring a run in the 6th inning when 3B Ben Gobbel was struck by a Brandyn Garcia (1-0) pitch with the bases loaded for an RBI the hard way that made it a 3-1 game. The Dust Devils then loaded the bases again in the 7th with no one out, scoring on an RBI groundout by DH Matt Coutney to get within a run at 3-2. Garcia, though, would get back-to-back strikeouts to finish the inning and keep Everett in front.

That took the game to the top of the 8th where the AquaSox scored three runs to widen the lead. CF Bill Knight's two-run single proved a microcosm of a night in which Everett, with two outs, went 7-for-14 with three walks. The opposite field hit took a 4-2 game to its 6-2 final, with closer Troy Taylor getting the final three outs in the 9th for the Frogs.

Dust Devils starter Walbert Ureña (0-2) went 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on six hit and striking out three. Bullpen member Leonard Garcia came in for Ureña and threw 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings, allowing only one baserunner and striking out five. Reliever Willian Suarez also struck out five, recording all his outs at the plate.

SS Denzer Guzman had another great night at the dish, getting three singles for his fourth three-hit game of the season. The #6 Angels prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, has brought his average up to .296 by going 16-for-38 since the team began its road series in Hillsboro last week. C Ronaldo Flores added a double, his third in the seven games in which he has played in 2024. As well, Kennewick native Mason Martin made his Tri-City debut in the ballgame, playing first base and going 0-for-2 but reaching base twice (BB, HBP).

Game four of the series between Tri-City and Everett has been scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. Friday night on another Family Feast Night presented by Tee Time Miniature Golf. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, 12 oz. Coca-Cola products, ice cream sandwiches, chips and Laffy Taffy ropes all throughout the night.

Right-hander Chris Clark (0-2, 3.71 ERA) will head to the hill for the Dust Devils, looking for his first win as a professional. Righty Ty Cummings (0-1, 3.86 ERA) has been chosen to start for the AquaSox.

Broadcast coverage of the contest will begin with the pregame show at 6:10 p.m, both here and on the MiLB app as well as video coverage on MiLB.tv.

