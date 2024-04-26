Clutch Hitting the Key in AquaSox 6-2 Win

PASCO, WA: The Everett AquaSox grabbed a 2-1 series lead over Tri-City with a 6-2 win over the Dust Devils on Thursday night before a crowd of 1,250 at Gesa Stadium.

The AquaSox finished with 11 hits. Four of them were run-scoring hits that occurred with two outs in an inning as every member of the starting lineup reached base, while eight hit safely.

Everett broke the ice in the top of the third on a two-out RBI triple by Josh Hood scoring Bill Knight from first base, which made it 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, with two-out and Andrew Miller at first, the AquaSox picked up three consecutive hits to chase Tri-City starter Walbert Urena (0-2) from the game. Jared Sundstrom singled to center. Ben Williamson singled to right-center to score Miller and send Sundstrom to second. RJ Schreck then singled to right to plate Sundstrom and Everett had a 3-0 advantage.

AquaSox starting pitcher Juan Burgos had a nice bounce-back outing after a six-walk performance last Friday in Spokane. Burgos blanked the Dust Devils on three hits, walked none and struck out four while throwing just 49 pitches.

Everett left-hander Brandyn Garcia (1-0) followed Burgos and pitched his way into and out of trouble in his three innings of work. With the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with one out in the seventh, Garcia rose to the occasion with back-to-back strikeouts of Jadiel Sanchez and Werner Blakely to end the threat.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead in the eighth, the Frogs mustered some much-needed insurance. After singles by Schreck, Axel Sanchez and Gabriel Moncada loaded the bases with one out, a wild pitch scored Schreck to make it 4-2. Moments later with two outs, Bill Knight delivered a two-run single scoring Sanchez and Moncada.

Schreck reached base four times going 2-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base.

NEXT HOME STAND: April 30 - May 5 versus the Hillsboro Hops.

