Black Bears Win Wild Game over Prowlers, 7-4

BINGHAMTON - Kyle Powell recorded five assists as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, 7-4.

Port Huron took the lead on the first period on the power play. Dalton Jay sent a pass from the right circle over to Matt Graham who blasted a one timer by goaltender Owen Liskiewicz for the 1-0 lead. The goal came 8:33 into the game.

Adam Morgan gave the Prowlers a 2-0 lead at 10:47 of the first from the left circle. Morgan skated in and sent a low wrist shot under the pads of Liskiewicz for his sixth of the year. Assists on Morgan's goal were credited to Larri Vartianen and Gino Mini.

Binghamton answered back after surrendering back-to-back goals to get within one. Josh Newberg cut to the net and lifted the puck top shelf over the right shoulder of goaltender Greg Harney. The goal was Newberg's 11th of the season from Nikita Ivashkin and Brandon Contratto and the Black Bears trailed 2-1 after one period.

Brandon Contratto tied the game 2-2 at 9:13 of the second period. After several chances were denied by Harney, Contratto took a pass and blasted a one timer in for his first goal of the year. Assists were given to Kyle Powell and Ivashkin.

Ivashkin then scored to give the Black Bears their first lead of the night at 12:26 of the second. Harney made several more saves, however, Ivashkin took a centering feed and sent a shot into a wide-open net for his 28th goal of the year. Powell and Corey Sherman collected the assists.

The Black Bears scored again to take a 4-2 lead as Geno DeAngelo set up Tyler Gjurich who buried his 12th of the year for the two-goal advantage. Gjurich's goal was his ninth of the year from DeAngelo and Thomas Aldworth and came at 14:13 of the second.

Port Huron scored back-to-back goals to tie the game at four. Zachary Fresura scored just ten seconds after Binghamton did to pull within one. Alex Johnson and Matt Graham were awarded the assists on Fresura's seventh of the year at 14:23.

Dalton Jay took a long breakaway pass and beat Liskiewicz to tie the game at four with his 17th of the year. Fresura set up Jay with the pass and was given the only assist on the goal at 17:41 of the second to tie the game 4-4.

With just 1:18 left in the second, DeAngelo scored to give the Black Bears another one-goal lead with his fifth goal of the year. Gjurich and Powell had the assists on the go-ahead tally and Binghamton took the 5-4 lead into the third period along with a 43-25 shot advantage.

Binghamton scored two more goals in the third period in the 7-4 win as Gjurich and Newberg notched goal at 7:19 and 12:35 of the third.

Liskiewicz stopped 39 shots in the win.

The Black Bears return home tomorrow against Port Huron at 7 p.m. Come enjoy live music from the Yada Yada's and happy hour drink specials starting at 5:30 p.m. until puck drop.

