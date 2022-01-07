River Dragons Win Tight Contest

January 7, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







The Columbus River Dragons made their way up North to meet the Delaware Thunder Friday Night! Both teams were looking to stay undefeated to start the New Year. It was Trevor Babin in net for Delaware and Bailey MacBurnie in the net for Columbus. The Columbus River Dragons got the scoring started on a goal from Jagger Williamson at the 4:05 mark of period one. Yianni Liarakos would score against his former team at the end of the first period to make it 1-1 headed into period 2.

The 2nd period saw some good saves at both ends of the ice early. The goalies were exchanging big save after big save. Brad Nolan found the back of the net just past the halfway point of the second giving Columbus their lead back. Austin Daae would add to the lead just over a minute later to make it 3-1 Columbus. Delaware got a quick power-play after the goal, and Liarakos scored his second of the night. Josh Pietrantonio potted a goal right back and restored the River Dragons two-goal lead. The goals continued, Yianni Liarakos scored his hat trick goal to make it 4-3 going into the third period.

The Delaware Thunder came out hot in the third pushing and pushing to try and tie things up. Josh Pietrantonio scored one more for the River Dragons and put the game away 5-3. These two teams meet again tomorrow at 7:00 PM for First Responders Night.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.