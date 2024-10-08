Black Bears Sign Two Players from Free Agent Camp

October 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears held the team's first ever Free Agent Camp this weekend at the Bell Sensplex. The tryouts consisted of three sessions over the course of two days, with over 50 players registering to try out.

"We didn't know what we were coming into as far as a free agent camp," spoke Black Bears' head coach Dan Ladouceur. "We know that this area is very rich, the Nepean-Gloucester area, with local talent."

After a weekend of competitive scrimmaging and high-intensity drills, Ladouceur and his coaching staff alongside general manager Rich Lisk came to their decision. Forward Owen Hill and defenceman/transition Matt Duncan signed contracts with the Black Bears.

Duncan, 24, was thrilled when news came of his selection. "It means a lot to me. Playing in the NLL has been something I've been working toward my whole life. To be one step closer is really exciting," spoke the defenceman. "I was ecstatic. It was a very reassuring moment for me that if you put in the work, good things will happen. I'm looking forward to getting after it again at main camp."

Most recently, Duncan has played Sr. A Major Series Lacrosse with the Cobourg Kodiaks. Duncan spent his Jr. A career with the Toronto Beaches between 2016-2019 and played NCAA lacrosse for Robert Morris University.

"I got some really constructive feedback from the coaching staff and management," Duncan spoke of the weekend. "They made it very clear what I need to work on to get better and their expectations, and I'm super grateful for that."

Hill, 25, played most recently with Tonawanda of the First Nations Lacrosse Association. Previously, he also played Ontario Jr. A lacrosse for the Six Nations Arrows.

"We were very impressed with what we saw," said Ladouceur. "Very coachable, they came in at a base level that you could just continue to build off of and that's what we saw this weekend."

Duncan and Hill will both be taking part in the Ottawa Black Bears' training camp on November 1st and 2nd later this year.

