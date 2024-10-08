Bandits Acquire Conditional Sixth-Round Pick

October 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for defenseman Justin Robinson.

