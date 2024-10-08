Vancouver Warriors Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

October 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







VANCOUVER BC - The Vancouver Warriors announced today that single game tickets are on sale now! Tickets start at just $25 and are available for purchase online through the Vancouver Warriors website at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame. The Warriors will play nine home games at Rogers Arena in 2024.25, building off of the team's strong finish to the 2023.24 season that saw then win six of their final eight games!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single game, Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, suites, and more can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com.

2024.25 Home Matchups:

Friday, December 13 - The Warriors Home Opener versus the Rochester Knighthawks at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, January 10 - The San Diego Seals, led by Coquitlam's Wesley Berg, travel north for a matchup at Rogers Arena at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, January 24 - The NLL's newest team, the Ottawa Black Bears, and Jeff Teat make their inaugural trip to Canada's West Coast at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, February 7 - Western Canadian rivals, the Calgary Roughnecks, and Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie travel to Vancouver for the only time this season at 6:00pm PT.

Friday, February 21 - B.C. natives Robet Church and Zach Manns lead the Saskatchewan Rush to Vancouver to take on the Warriors at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, March 14 - Last year's regular season champions, the Toronto Rock, make their only trip to British Columbia to take on the Warriors at 7:00pm PT.

Saturday, March 22 - Lyle Thompson and the Georgia Swarm travel north of the border to Vancouver for a faceoff at 7:00pm PT.

Friday, April 4 - Last year's NLL runner ups, the Albany FireWolves, and reigning Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons travel to Vancouver for a matchup at 7:00pm PT.

Saturday, April 19 - Vancouver ends their regular season schedule with Fan Appreciation Night against former Warrior Mitch Jones and the Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm PT.

