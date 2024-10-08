Black Bears Acquire Justin Robinson from the Buffalo Bandits

October 8, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have acquired Justin Robinson from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2028 NLL Draft. Should Robinson make the Black Bears 21-man active roster for the 2025 season, the 2028 sixth-round pick will be upgraded to a 2028 fourth-round pick.

The 6'1", 185 lbs. defenceman played in nine games with the Bandits last season. In that span, he tallied one goal and 21 loose ball recoveries. In his 32-game career so far, the 26-year-old has totaled 11 points in the form of three goals and eight assists and has won two NLL Championships as a member of the Buffalo Bandits in 2023 and 2024. Robinson was drafted ninth overall by Saskatchewan in the first round of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft.

Prior to joining the NLL, the Pickering, Ont. native played three seasons of collegiate lacrosse. In 2016, Robinson was named to the SCC All-Freshman team after recording 15 points (12 goals, three assists) in 13 games for Saint Leo University. He then played the 2018 and 29019 seasons for Robert Morris University where he recorded one goal over his 11 games played.

"We are excited to acquire a solid NLL defenceman like Justin," said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "He is young but brings experience having won two NLL championships in Buffalo. He will fit nicely with our defensive core."

