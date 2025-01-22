Black Bears continue to show growth in 4th season

BINGHAMTON - As the Binghamton Black Bears hit the midway point of the 2024 FPHL season, the team continues to impress on the ice, boasting the league's best record at 26-4-1. Their success extends beyond the rink, as the organization is making waves both on and off the ice in its 15th season of operation.

With players leading the league in numerous categories, the Black Bears are not only defending their Commissioner's Cup title but also setting the bar for excellence in the FPHL. Through 15 home games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, the team has welcomed an impressive 62,604 fans, further solidifying their status as a powerhouse in the league.

Currently averaging 4,174 fans per game, Binghamton's attendance has surged by 38% since the team's inaugural 2021-22 season. Compared to last year's championship campaign, this season's attendance is up by 218 fans per game, putting them on track to surpass 121,000 fans by the end of the season. The Black Bears have already sold out four games, with 14 more home games remaining on the schedule.

"We're thrilled with the continued growth in attendance year over year," said team owner Andreas Johansson. "Our commitment to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment has clearly resonated with the Binghamton community. We're proud to be a model franchise in minor league hockey and excited to see where our continued success will take us--both on the ice and off it. We remain focused on delivering for the best fans in hockey and the community we call home."

Off the ice, the Black Bears remain deeply involved in the Southern Tier community. The team is actively engaged in local schools, offering reading sessions, ice hockey lessons, and supporting the American Special Hockey Association and Southern Tier Hockey Association. Specialty jersey nights have not only attracted fans to the arena but also raised funds for local causes, with partnerships including the Crime Victims Assistance Center, Tioga County Toys for Tots, and the American Heart Association for the 39th anniversary of the Binghamton Heart Cup.

The Black Bears return to home ice on January 31st and February 1st to face off against the Columbus River Dragons. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 PM puck drops.

