Moccasins Host Blue Ridge in Crucial Clash

January 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The playoff race intensifies this weekend as the Monroe Moccasins square off against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a crucial two-game series. With both teams fighting tooth and nail for a coveted postseason spot in the Continental Division, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Just two points separate the Moccasins and Bobcats, and with only two meetings between the teams this season, these matchups could be decisive in determining playoff positioning. Monroe (12-11-5-0-2) enters the weekend on a two-game losing streak, desperate to regain momentum, while the Bobcats (14-10-3-1-0) are coming off a 4-1 loss but have posted a solid 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games. A win for either team could shift the balance and keep their postseason hopes alive.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

GILL'S TURNAROUND: Since the arrival of head coach Gary Gill, the Moccasins have improved significantly, recording an 8-4-1 mark under his leadership. This week offers the team an opportunity to continue their upward momentum in front of the home crowd.

CIVIC CENTER WOES: Despite leading the league in attendance and creating an electric atmosphere at home, the Moccasins have struggled with a 6-7-4 record in their own building this season. With a 3-3 record to start 2025, they will look to build on recent successes and improve their home performance.

ONE-GOAL GAMES: The Moccasins have had notable success in tightly contested matchups, compiling a 9-4-5 record in one-goal games this season. While they faced challenges in these close games earlier in the year, they have demonstrated improvement in closing out close contests when it matters most.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: The Blue Ridge Bobcats' penalty kill has struggled, operating at just 76.4%, allowing 15 goals on 115 opportunities. They will face a Monroe power play that has converted at 21%, scoring 25 goals on 122 chances. The team that can capitalize on these special teams situations will likely gain a decisive advantage, making this a crucial aspect to watch.

COUNTRY ROADS: The Blue Ridge Bobcats have proven to be up and down on the road, with a 6-6-2-1-0 record away from home this season. Over their last six road games, they have gone 3-2-1.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE: #16 Kyle Heitzner - Leading the Moccasins with 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games, Heitzner will be looking to extend his three-game scoring streak and provide the offensive spark his team needs.

BLUE RIDGE: #71 Devin Sanders - With 11 goals and 15 assists on the season, Sanders has been a key contributor for the Bobcats. He has heated up recently, recording three goals and seven assists over his last six games.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

Both the Moccasins and Bobcats find themselves in a tight race for the final playoff spot, these games could play a significant role in determining who emerges with the upper hand. With both teams possessing a blend of offensive talent and strong defensive play, this contest promises to be a thrilling and hard-fought affair.

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 24: 7:00 PM CST

Saturday, January 25: 7:00 PM CST

HOW TO WATCH:

Catch the action live on KNOE 8 News or on the Monroe Moccasins Facebook or YouTube pages.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.