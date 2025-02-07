Bisons 'Spring Training Carnival' Returns Saturday, February 22 at the Powerhouse Buffalo
February 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The promotional schedule is out and the countdown to Opening Day at Sahlen Field is on, so the Bisons today announced the return of their popular Spring Training Carnival, Saturday, February 22 (10am-2pm) at The Powerhouse on 140 Lee St. in Buffalo. With FREE ADMISSION for all, the fun-filled event will include fun kids games and activities, great treats and special offers to get fans ready for the return of Bisons Baseball to Buffalo this year.
Doors to The Powerhouse for the Bisons Spring Training Carnival will open at 10 a.m. and there is free admission for all in attendance. The Bisons will be offering Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks for just $2 each, with proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation. Fans will also be able to purchase an Opening Day Ticket for only a $5.00 donation to the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.
There will be Games, Activities, Coloring Stations, a Bounce House a Friendship Bracelet Station nd more for Kids to enjoy as the roam The Powerhouse with the biggest kid of them all, Buster T. Bison. One fan in attendance will also win the opportunity to throw out a Ceremonial First Pitch before a Bisons game this season!
There will also be a Game-Used Jersey Sale including the Bisons 'Locally Made' jerseys and other assorted team jerseys as well as a special Gift Shop Sale for fans to load up on new gear for the new year!
One of the great pre-season traditions, the Spring Training Carnival has something for fans of all ages, including:
***FREE ADMISSION***
Kids Games, HR Derby, Bounce House, Games & Activities
Speed of Pitch from 3&2 Baseball
Mascot Meet n' Greets
Pictures with Star Wars Characters
Friendship Bracelet Station
Game-Used Jersey Sale including Bisons 'Locally Made' jerseys
$2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs and Coca-Cola Soft Drinks
$5 Opening Day Tickets
Buster's Kids Club Membership Sale
Special Bisons Gift Shop Sale
Total Sports Entertainment Memorabilia Item Sale
AND SO MUCH MORE!!!
For more information, fans are encouraged to visit bisons.com.
