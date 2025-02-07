Phillies Announce 2025 IronPigs Coaching Staff

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Anthony Contreras (Manager, 4th season) returns to manage the IronPigs for a fourth consecutive season alongside fellow returnees Chris "Tank" Adamson (Bench Coach, 2nd season), and Andrew Dodgson (Athletic Trainer, 3rd season). Phil Cundari (Pitching Coach), Matt Ellmyer (Pitching Coach), Adam Lind (Hitting Coach), Keita Isaji (Athletic Trainer), and Bruce Peditto (Strength and Conditioning). Jason Ross, continues as Manager, Clubhouse Services and Team Travel after being named International League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year for 2024, while Trusten Annin takes over as Video & Technology Associate.

Anthony Contreras, Manager Contreras begins his fourth season at the helm of the IronPigs. Last season, Contreras oversaw a ballclub that produced numerous key contributors to the Major League squad while they finished 68-78. 18 different IronPigs (non-rehab) appeared with the Phillies in 2024. Thru three years as skipper for the 'Pigs, Contreras owns a 224-216 (.509) record and trails only Dave Brundage (286-289) for most wins as manager in IronPigs history. Contreras is the first (and only) manager since Brundage (2013-'16) to helm the club for four seasons. Contreras guided Lehigh Valley to an 80-66 record in 2023, the first 80-win season for the ballclub since 2018 and second consecutive winning season (first time since 2017-'18). Prior to his arrival with the IronPigs in 2022, the Los Gatos, California native spent the previous seven seasons as a manager within the San Diego Padres minor league system. In his playing days, Contreras was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the ninth round of the 2005 MLB Draft out of San Jose State. Contreras spent his first three seasons in the Giants system before joining the Padres organization for six years, advancing as high as Triple-A in 2010 (Portland) and Tucson (2011-'13). He finished his playing career with a .257 batting average, 177 doubles, 22 home runs, and 281 RBIs in 729 games.

Chris "Tank" Adamson, Bench Coach Known as Tank to all, Adamson continues as bench coach for the IronPigs, having filled the same role last year. This will be Adamson's fifth season in the Phillies organization as a coach. He was slated to manage the BlueClaws in 2020 before the cancellation of the MiLB before managing the team in 2021. He then skippered the FCL Phillies in 2022 and then returned to Jersey Shore in 2023 serving as bench coach. Born in Sydney, New South Wales Australia, Adamson played collegiately at Angelo State from 2008-2010 and then professionally for the Adelaide Bite of the Australian Baseball League from 2011-2015, totaling 123 games. He pulled double duty during his final two seasons as a catcher and bench coach for the club before he transitioned to fulltime bench coach during the 2016-2017 season. He was promoted to manager of the Bite (now Giants) in 2017-2018 and still retains that role through the 2024-2025 ABL season.

Phil Cundari, Pitching Coach Cundari joins the IronPigs for his first year as Pitching Coach with the club after filling the same position with the Reading Fightin' Phils in 2024. This will be Cundari's third season in the Phillies organization, previously completing a post as pitching coach for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in 2023. He previously spent three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, including the final two with Toronto's Vancouver Canadians. Cundari is from Cliffside Park, New Jersey, and was an All-American pitcher at Seton Hall. Cundari was selected in the fourth round of the 1985 Draft by the Oakland Athletics and pitched in Oakland's minor league system until 1988. returned to Seton Hall to finish his bachelor's degree in social work in 1989 before earning a master's degree in psychiatric social work from Rutgers University in 1990. Cundari has ample experience at the collegiate level as well, coaching at his alma mater Seton Hall beginning in 1999 and served there 18 years. He then moved on to Rutgers University in 2017 and remained there thru 2019.

Matt Ellmyer, Pitching Coach Ellmyer jumps up to join the IronPigs after a year with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws where he served as a pitching coach. This will be Ellmyer's second season in the Phillies system. Ellmyer spent 2023 in the Texas Rangers organization as the Development Coach with their Arizona League affiliate. Ellmyer pitched collegiately at Wofford College from 2017 thru 2020. He made 66 career appearances with eight starts, posting a 9-6 overall record, along with seven saves.

Adam Lind, Hitting Coach Lind follows Ellmyer and joins the 'Pigs after a season as hitting coach with Jersey Shore. Lind made his coaching debut last year with the BlueClaws this year after a 12-year big league career in which he hit 200 home runs including six seasons with at least 20 homers. He played for Toronto from 2006-2014 followed by one year each with Milwaukee, Seattle, and Washington. Lind was drafted in the 3rd round by the Blue Jays in the 2004 MLB Draft out of the University of South Alabama. Lind won the 2009 Sliver Slugger Award for DH after mashing 35 homers and driving in 114 runs with a .932 OPS.

Andrew Dodgson, Athletic Trainer Dodgson begins his seventh season as an athletic trainer in the Phillies organization and third season with the IronPigs. Prior to joining the IronPigs in 2023, Dodgson spent the 2022 season with the Reading Fightin Phils (AA) and previously was with Jersey Shore in 2020 and 2021. Dodgson's first two seasons with the Phillies organization was in 2018 and 2019 with the Gulf Coast League Phillies (Rk). Dodgson has degrees in athletic training from the University of South Florida and sports management from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Keita Isaji, Athletic Trainer Isaji is another new member of the coaching staff to join from the ranks of the BlueClaws. Isaji is in his fifth season in the Phillies organization, all spent at different levels. Prior to 2024 with the BlueClaws, Isaji was with the FCL Phillies in 2023, DSL Phillies in 2022, and his first year with the Phillies was 2021. He has previously worked in the Rangers, Athletics, and Dodgers organizations. Born in Gifu, Japan, he earned a degree from Long Beach State (CA) and a master's degree from Middle Tennessee State (TN).

Bruce Peditto, Strength and Conditioning Coach Peditto comes to the IronPigs after three years in the same role with Reading. Peditto has worked within the Phillies organization since 2017. He spent 2019 and 2021 with the High-A Jersey Shore Blue Claws and joined Reading for the 2022 season. Peditto previously worked as the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Peddie School in New Jersey from 2015-17. Peditto graduated from DeSales University in 2015 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport and Exercise Science where he was also a member of the Lacrosse team.

2025 Lehigh Valley IronPigs Coaching Staff Manager: Anthony Contreras Bench Coach: Chris Adamson Pitching Coach: Phil Cundari Pitching Coach: Matt Ellmyer Hitting Coach: Adam Lind Athletic Trainer: Andrew Dodgson Athletic Trainer: Keita Isaji Strength & Conditioning Coach: Bruce Peditto Manager, Clubhouse Services & Team Travel: Jason Ross Video & Technology Associate: Trusten Annin

