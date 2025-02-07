Indians Announce 2025 Intern Class

February 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced the hiring of 12 seasonal assistants for the 2025 season. Former Indians interns have earned full-time roles in the sports industry with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Learfield IMG College, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans, among others. The 2025 intern class will fill roles in baseball communications, business operations, marketing, merchandise, premium services, stadium operations and ticket services.

Mark Reed III - Baseball Communications Assistant

School: Saint Louis University

Mark is a recent graduate of St. Louis University, where he earned a degree in sports business and business technology management in May 2024. His diverse experience in media and communications includes working as a communications game day associate for the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2024 season, as well as contributing to media relations for the St. Louis Blues and Memphis Redbirds in 2023.

Chandler Davis - Business Operations Assistant

School: Texas Tech University (Lubbock, Texas) / Indiana University (Indianapolis)

Chandler graduated from Texas Tech in 2023 with a degree in business administration (specializing in information technology) and is currently pursuing a master's in applied data science with a focus on sports analytics at Indiana University (Indianapolis). Chandler's experience includes serving as a traveling operations intern for the American Junior Golf Association during the summer of 2024 and working as a data collection analyst for Pro Football Focus, where he honed his skills in data-driven decision-making.

Ryus Moore - Marketing Assistant

School: Franklin College (Ind.)

Ryus holds a bachelor's degree in sports communication and multimedia journalism from Franklin College, where he also gained experience in digital content and audience engagement as the social media manager for Brother2Brother. In 2024, Ryus served as the game day audio operator for the Indians in 2024, showcasing his versatility and dedication to enhancing the fan experience.

Holden Clancy - Merchandise Assistant

School: Indiana University (Indianapolis)

Holden has spent the past five years as a customer service representative at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he gained valuable merchandising and customer service experience. Holden is set to graduate from Indiana University (Indianapolis) in May 2025 with a bachelor's degree in sports management and was an active member of the Sports Management Club, further enriching his industry knowledge.

Zach Behrmann - Premium Services Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Zach is an Indianapolis native who graduated from North Central High School before pursuing his passion for sports at Indiana University (Bloomington). In 2024, he earned a degree in sports marketing & management, laying the foundation for his career in the industry. During the 2024 Indians season, Zach gained valuable experience as a premium services game day intern.

Joshua Newhall - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: South Dakota State University (Brookings)

Joshua is currently pursuing a degree in sports and recreation management at South Dakota State University (Brookings). In 2023, he gained hands-on experience working in clubhouse and stadium operations for the independent Burlington Bees, laying the groundwork for his career in sports management. He spent the 2024 season as the visiting clubhouse manager and stadium operations intern for the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, where he developed his skills in facility management and team logistics.

Zach Beck - Stadium Operations Assistant

School: University of Indianapolis

Zach will graduate from the University of Indianapolis in May 2025 with a degree in sports management. During the summer of 2024, he gained valuable experience as a site director intern for Pastime Tournaments, honing his organizational and leadership skills in event operations. With a strong background in athletics and event management, including a collegiate soccer career at UIndy, Zach is passionate about creating exceptional experiences for both fans and teams.

Marlie Halterman - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana University (Indianapolis)

Marlie graduated from Indiana University (Indianapolis) with a degree in public affairs in 2023 and has since been honing her skills across industries. Most recently, she served in game day community impact ticket sales with Lucas Oil Stadium and gained valuable experience in ticket sales and customer relations.

John Gee - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Florida State University (Tallahassee)

John earned his bachelor's degree in sport management from Florida State University (Tallahassee) in 2024 and is currently pursuing his master's in the same field at FSU. John gained valuable experience as a recruiting personnel student assistant for the FSU football team and spent several years working as a store associate for the Cape Trading Post, where he honed his interpersonal and organizational skills. As a former member of the Florida State club baseball team, John is eager to combine his passion for sports and fan engagement in his new role with the Indianapolis Indians.

Lindsey Rairden - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Indiana University (Bloomington)

Lindsey graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sport marketing and management, where she developed a passion for enhancing fan experiences. In 2024, Lindsey gained valuable experience as a game day merchandise intern with the Indians while simultaneously working as a marketing intern for Westfield Youth Sports. Additionally, her role as a brand associate for Old Navy further refined her skills in communication and customer engagement.

Micah Means - Ticket Services Assistant

School: Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers)

Micah earned his bachelor's degree in sports management from Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers), where he developed a passion for the business side of sports. In 2023, Micah gained valuable hands-on experience as a ticket sales representative for the Memphis Redbirds, further honing his customer service and sales skills. In 2024, he completed the ISBI 360 Training Program, enhancing his expertise in industry best practices.

Hunter Capelli - Ticket Services Assistant

School: University of Central Florida (Orlando)

Hunter graduated from the University of Central Florida (Orlando) with a degree in integrated business in 2024, where she demonstrated her organizational and financial skills as vice president of finance for Alpha Delta Pi. Hunter's previous experiences include serving as campus director for GreekHouse and as a leadership team member for Trasca & Co. Eatery, roles that honed her expertise in customer service and team management.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, March 3 at 10 AM. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.