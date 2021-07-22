Bisons score season high seven runs in eighth to pull away from Mets 10-4

(Trenton, NJ) - In their biggest half inning of the season, the Buffalo Bisons opened the second half with a resounding 10-4 win against the Syracuse Mets to make it three straight wins in the six-game series. Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, catcher Riley Adams hit the go-ahead two-run home run and opened the floodgates for a seven run frame in which Adams and Cullen Large both had two hits. The comeback victory before a Thursday night crowd of 5,541 improved the Bisons record at Trenton Thunder Ballpark to 26-13.

The Herd took the lead three batters into the bottom of the first when Tyler White crushed his fourth home run of the homestand deep to left off Mets starter Akeem Bostick. After going ahead 2-0 in the third on a fielding error from third baseman Orlando Calixte, Dilson Herrera singled home Adams for a 3-0 lead after he opened the fourth with a double into right center.

Zach Logue started brilliantly with seven strikeouts over four hitless innings before the Mets generated all their offense in the fifth. A sacrifice fly from catcher Martin Cervenka brought in the first run, but Logue later responded with his eighth strikeout for the second out. He eventually finished the inning, but not before Cesar Puello poked an RBI infield single and Brandon Drury scored two with a double off the left field wall to give Syracuse a 4-3 advantage.

Still trailing 4-3 in the eighth, the Bisons finally broke through after stranding seven runners over the first six innings. With Tom Windle (1-2) back for his second inning after a flawless seventh, Large led off with a single and Adams homered to left to retake the lead. With the bases later loaded and two outs, White and Christian Colon went back-to-back with two-RBI singles to blow the game open and bat around. Large singled again and so did Adams, who finished a triple shy of the cycle in a 4-hit performance with three runs batted in.

John Axford kept his hitless innings streak intact with two perfect innings behind Logue before Dany Jimenez (1-3) fanned two in the eighth. In the ninth, Trent Thornton finished four hitless innings for the Bisons bullpen as he went 1-2-3 to give them three straight wins to open the first half of the series.

