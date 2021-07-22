Spikes Come Back to Top Scrappers, 8-6, to Cap Three-Game Sweep

July 22, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







NILES, Ohio - The State College Spikes scored three runs in the ninth inning to break open a tie game and finish off a sweep of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with an 8-6 win on Thursday night at Eastwood Field.

With the game knotted at 5-5 through eight innings, Lukas Cook delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly, followed by a Trent Lewis RBI single and subsequent error to bring home Zacchaeus Rasberry.

State College (20-24) had taken a 2-0 lead thanks to Cook's run-scoring single in the first and Michael Dorcean's sacrifice fly in the second. Mahoning Valley (19-24) pulled even at 2-2 in the second thanks to Duncan Hewitt's solo homer, his first of the season, and Jason Nall's RBI single.

The Scrappers nosed out in front on Buck Anderson's fielder's choice to bring in a run in the fifth. However, the Spikes retook the lead in the seventh with a three-run frame on a wild pitch, Hylan Hall's sacrifice fly and Lewis's first RBI single.

Mahoning Valley tied it up on Ethan Kavanaugh's squeeze bunt and a subsequent wild pitch in the eighth before the Spikes touched up reliever Elijah Pleasants (0-1) in the ninth.

Rasberry reached base four times for State College with a single and three walks. The Spikes stole five bases in the game to up their team record season total to 104 through 44 games.

Starter Zach Taglieri allowed two runs, one of them earned on four hits and two walks over four innings in his Spikes debut. Taglieri also struck out three batters. Reliever Trae Robertson (1-0) allowed two runs in the eighth but still earned the win as the pitcher of record. Robertson gave up one hit and one walk in his lone inning of work.

Austin Cheeley (1) earned the save after allowing a run on two hits while striking out two batters in the ninth.

Pleasants was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs on a total of four hits and a walk over 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out one batter in the effort as the Scrappers took their eighth straight defeat.

The Spikes will now head back home for a two-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters starting on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined for the series.

Spikes fans will have the chance to carry the spirit of a historic, record-breaking Fourth of July forward with FIREWORKS From the Field and a $4 ticket discount to all remaining Spikes home games with a Fourth of July ticket.

Starting with a FIREWORKS Weekend that features back-to-back shows on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, all fans are invited to come down onto the field for an unprecedented view of the five remaining newly enhanced and lengthened FIREWORKS shows from the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation.

Additionally, fans who were part of the historic, record crowd of 7,183 on July 4 can relive that spirit with a $4 ticket discount for all ten remaining home games. The $4 discount, which excludes seats in the Geisinger Champions Club and Pepsi Picnic Pavilion, can be claimed by presenting a digital or printed ticket from the Spikes' Fourth of July game at the Spikes Ticket Office.

Friday's fun also includes Miffin/Juniata County Night featuring a FREE Kids Zone! presented by Friends of Jake Corman, and a 4 for $44 Friday presented by 95.3 3WZ with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $44 (an $88 value!).

Tickets for all five remaining FIREWORKS From the Field dates starting on Friday, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

