Bisons' Polanco Named Triple-A East Batter of the Week

Buffalo Bisons OF GREGORY POLANCO was named the Triple-A East Batter-of-the-Week for the period of September 27-October 3 for his continued slugging performances against the Syracuse Mets in the season's final week.

Polanco batted .579 (11-19) overall in the four-game set in Syracuse with homers in three games, as well as seven RBI -with at least one RBI in all four games to close out 2021 season. The veteran picked up right where he left off the previous week, heading into the series with the Mets batting .319 with six homers and 17RBIs over his first 20 games with the Bisons.

His seven RBI last week helped the Bisons outscore Syracuse 28-10 and led the way in the four-game, rain-shortened season ending sweep.

The 30-year-old had a pair of four-hit games against Syracuse last week, adding five extra-base hits to help finish with a slash line of .436/.747/1.183 over 24 games with Buffalo. He hit nine home runs, the most in any of his four Triple-A seasons, dating back to 2013.

Polanco was signed as a free agent on August 31 by the Toronto Blue Jays and was assigned to the Bisons on September 2.

The veteran hit back-to-back walk-off base hits the week prior against Lehigh Valley. His 10th-inning RBI single on September 23 was eclipsed one night later by a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 7-4 victory on the 24th. Those game-winning hits helped Buffalo win its final eight games of the season, in the process.

