WooSox to Celebrate October Baseball at Polar Park; Fans Can Watch Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

October 4, 2021







WORCESTER, MA - To celebrate the Boston Red Sox' dramatic return to post-season play, the Worcester Red Sox will open the DCU Club overlooking Polar Park tomorrow evening (Tuesday, October 5) to allow free admission for all fans who would like to enjoy the Polar Park experience and root on the Red Sox in their winner-take-all showdown vs. the New York Yankees. (Yankee fans can enter at their own risk!)

The DCU Club will open at 7 p.m. with first pitch for the American League Wild Card game at Fenway Park taking place a little after 8 p.m. Fans can sit inside the DCU Club to watch the game on the many TVs throughout the Club, or they can sit outside the Club in Polar Park and watch the game on the beautiful Polar Park videoboard.

Typical ballpark fare and beverage items will be available for sale.

"We have long envisioned the opportunity to welcome fans for October Baseball games," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "These events are part of our desire and commitment to attract fans to the Canal District year-round. Many fans have expressed a desire to congregate as one in their new home to watch the Red Sox and the Yankees, both of whom have players we watched this summer in Worcester. We look forward to a spirited gathering."

Fans can also see displays in the DCU Club that pay tribute to Norman Rockwell's baseball art, Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, the Negro Leagues, and the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Additional photos and artifacts from the 19th century and early 20th century are on display.

Fans can also see the Boston Red Sox retired numbers, the Pawtucket Red Sox full complement of program covers, as well as the four replica World Series Championship trophies that were personally awarded to WooSox Principal Owner & Chairman Larry Lucchino for his role as President/CEO when the Boston Red Sox won the 2004, 2007, and 2013 World Series and as President/CEO Emeritus in 2018.

