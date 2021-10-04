Thank You, Fans
October 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
Dear Fans,
On behalf of our front office, Board of Directors, manager Matt LeCroy, his coaching staff and all our players, we want to say THANK YOU for your incredible support of Red Wings Baseball again this season. After not playing a single game in 2020, we can't stress enough how awesome it was to have fans back in the stands in 2021 creating great memories on and off the field.
A record 77 different players suited up for the Red Wings this season in our inaugural season as a Washington Nationals affiliate. We were fortunate to host some players that will go on to have long and fruitful major league careers.
We look forward to hosting your family and friends again next season and creating some more lifelong memories. Until next year we hope that the memories of the majestic home runs, walk-off wins, diving catches, fireworks, ballpark cuisine, Milo the Bat Dog, running the bases with Spikes and Mittsy and more will help you think warm thoughts during the off season.
Thanks again for your support! We'll see you in 190 days on Opening Day, Tuesday, April 12, 2022!
Best regards,
Naomi Silver (President, CEO & COO), Gary Larder (Chairman) & Dan Mason (General Manager)
