Bisons GM Anthony Sprague on Team's Temporary Relocation to Trenton

April 9, 2021







Dear Bisons Family,

We know you are as eager as we are to return to Sahlen Field.

However, we recently made the difficult decision to begin our 2021 season by temporarily playing home games in Trenton, NJ, starting with the scheduled season opener against Worcester on May 4. Doing so allows us and the Toronto Blue Jays to complete much needed upgrades to the player training and performance facilities at Sahlen Field.

These upgrades will once again put us in the unique position to be able to host Major League Baseball games in Buffalo, NY. Only this year, as we plan for the potential return of the Toronto Blue Jays to Sahlen Field, we do so with the expectation that we will be able to share this amazing experience with our great fans in the ballpark.

While no final determination has been made as to if the Blue Jays will return to Sahlen Field, we continue to develop and adjust our plans to safely welcome you back to Sahlen Field. We are also fully prepared to welcome the Bisons back to Buffalo as soon as possible should the Blue Jays not require the use of Sahlen Field or if they come and return to their home in Toronto before the end of the season. But for now, there are no 2021 season tickets, ticket packages, individual tickets or group hospitality areas available for purchase for Sahlen Field.

Information on all ticket policies, including 2020 credits and the availability of 2021 tickets, is available on our 2021 Ticket Options & FAQs Page. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

While temporarily inconvenient, the good news about these ballpark renovations is that the upgrades the Blue Jays and the Bisons are making will also have a long-lasting effect on baseball in Buffalo. Far exceeding the new required Major League Baseball Player Development League facility standards, Sahlen Field will once again become one of the premier locations for player training and performance amenities in minor league baseball, ensuring high-quality baseball in Western New York for many seasons to come.

Rest assured, we want to get back to baseball as soon as possible, whether it's being able to have fans in the park for Major League Baseball or bringing the Bisons back home. Until that time, thank you for your patience and support of the Buffalo Bisons.

Sincerely,

Anthony Sprague

Bisons General Manager

