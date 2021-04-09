Bisons to begin season in Trenton, NJ

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they will begin the 2021 Triple-A season in Trenton, NJ (at the home of the Trenton Thunder), while the Bisons and Toronto Blue Jays complete a joint renovation project to prepare Sahlen Field for Major League regular season games. The Bisons Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox.

The Bisons proudly hosted Toronto Blue Jays home games at Sahlen Field during Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season in 2020, due to the ongoing Canada-US border closure. With the continued uncertainty around cross-border travel, and the longstanding partnership between the Bisons and Blue Jays, the clubs have undertaken a jointly-funded renovation to prepare Sahlen Field for MLB regular season home games under COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The main upgrades include:

* Moving the bullpens off the field and behind the outfield walls

* New batting cages built beyond right field

* New weight room and renovated clubhouse facilities

* LED light bulb replacements plus two additional temporary lighting poles

These ballpark upgrades will also far exceed the new required Major League Baseball Player Development League facility standards, making Sahlen Field one of the premier locations for player training and performance amenities in Minor League Baseball.

"After a nearly decade-long partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays, these Sahlen Field upgrades are a natural progression of our successful partnership. Sahlen Field is one of the oldest ballparks in all of Triple-A so these upgrades are essential for the long-term success of having high-quality baseball in Buffalo, NY for many years to come," said Mike Buczkowski, President, Rich Baseball Operations. "We thank the Trenton Thunder organization for opening their doors and welcoming the Bisons so this renovation can be completed."

"We very much enjoyed having the Blue Jays call the great city of Buffalo their home last season and the potential for doing so again, this time with fans, is an extremely exciting possibility. I applaud the Buffalo Bisons and Toronto Blue Jays organizations for privately funding these major improvements to our city's ballpark so that Sahlen Field can continue to be a great community asset for many years to come," said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Bisons season ticket holders and fans with credits from the 2020 season will receive official communication from the team in the next few days outlining the several flexible options available to them. Fans are also encouraged to visit Bisons.com for more information on many of their ticketing questions.

The Toronto Blue Jays began regular season home games at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, FL on April 8. No date has been set for a Blue Jays move to Sahlen Field. The Major League club will communicate home location updates as soon as they are available.

