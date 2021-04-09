Mud Hens Announce Game Times for Six Remaining Alternate Training Site games

TOLEDO, OH- The Toledo Mud Hens welcomed baseball and fans back to Fifth Third on Thursday for the first of seven alternate site games in April. The Detroit Tigers got the 'W' outlasting the Chicago Cubs 2-1.

The Tigers will play two games next week at Fifth Third Field against Cincinnati. The first contest is Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Home Alternate Site Games Schedule

April 15 vs Cincinnati Reds | Game: 6:30 p.m. Gates: 5:30 p.m.

April 16 vs Cincinnati Reds |Game: 2:15 pm. Gates: 1 p.m.

April 20 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | Game: 6:30 p.m. Gates: 5:30 p.m.

April 21 vs Pittsburgh Pirates | Game: 6:30 p.m. Gates: 5:30 p.m.

April 22 vs Pittsburgh Pirates | Game: 6:30 p.m. Gates: 5:30 p.m.

April 23 vs Pittsburgh Pirates | Game: 1 p.m. Gates: 12 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for alternate site games and $5 for workouts. Very limited seating is available for each contest and tickets must be purchased in advance at mudhens.com. All health and safety protocols mandated by the State of Ohio and Major League Baseball will be in place and observed.

Game Notes

The player pool is an extended Spring Training roster that includes players not on the Tigers active 26-man roster and could play in Toledo this summer.

Alternate site games will be played like Spring Training games-- contests may not go a full nine innings and parts may be simulated games.

Limited concessions will be available on the concourse.

Only the Main Concourse and Field Level Seating Bowl will be open to fans for Spring Training alternate site games and workouts.

Seating Pods limited to six members of your family or trusted friends.

Click here for complete Know Before You Go Safety Guidelines

Open Workout Dates | Practice time: TBD

- April 17

- April 18

**All dates and times are subject to change.

**Additional open workout dates possible

Mud Hens Opening Days | Tuesday, May 4 - Sunday, May 9

Mud Hens open their 19th season against the Nashville Sound on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 p.m. A very limited number of single game tickets will be available due to the set capacity for home contests this season. NEW THIS SEASON: Fans can Reserve a Table with family and friends in the Home Run Terrace, Hessman Home Run Alley, and the ALL-NEW Right Field Patio and Patio Suites.

To reserve a table or purchase single game tickets go to mudhens.com or call the box office at 419-725-4367. The team will release additional single game tickets throughout the year. Fans can sign up to receive an alert when single game tickets get released, text BASEBALL to 1-833-585-1404.

